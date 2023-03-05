Showings begin Friday, March 4 for this single level home in Enosburg with almost a acre of land included. The ranch includes a long front deck to enjoy sunsets and a custom patio for hosting events.
Bedrooms: 3
HIGHLIGHTS: long front deck, modern kitchen, single level home
Listed by Danielle Mesick of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty
