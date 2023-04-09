This house in Enosburg has a cute porch for enjoying warmer weather, sunsets and the general peacefulness of the countryside. The kitchen is spacious and includes a island and stainless appliances and the oversized garage outside is the perfect place to store supplies for hobbies.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $379,900
Square Feet: 1,722
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 car attached garage, almost a acre of land, oversized garage
Listed by Danielle Mesick of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.