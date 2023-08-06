This lakeside home in St. Albans Town has an oversized deck over the water for enjoying sunsets throughout the year. The house includes three bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and 100 feet of deeded lakeshore access for boating.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)
Price: $575,000
Square Feet: 1,940
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, deck with lake views
Listed by Meg Handler of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman
