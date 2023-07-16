Located in Swanton, this three bedroom home includes a formal dining room and sunroom for enjoying the seasons. The lower level of the home has additional finished living space that is ready to be customized to the new owner's specifications.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $415,000
Square Feet: 2,372
HIGHLIGHTS: two attached garage spaces, 6.2 acres of land, modern interior
Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont
