This house in Fairfax has a large covered porch and two attached garage spaces. With a walk-out basement and spacious kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances it could make a great home.
Bedrooms: 3
HIGHLIGHTS: two attached garage spaces, 1.36 acres of land, walk-out basement
Listed by Lejla Merina of RE/MAX North Professionals
