This house in Saint Albans City has three bedrooms and over 2000 square feet of living space. The remodeled farmhouse has a gorgeous kitchen with robin egg blue cabinets and a full bath with a modern soaking tub.
Bedrooms: 3
Square Feet: 2,036
HIGHLIGHTS: stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, large family room
Listed by Nicole Ducharme of Flex Realty
