Located in St. Albans Town, this home has a large multi-use dining and entertainment area with access to a cute backyard. The living room has a handy pellet stove and a large primary bedroom with a stand up shower on the first floor.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, three-quarter)
Price: $345,000
Square Feet: 1,484
HIGHLIGHTS: pellet stove, cute backyard, nearly 0.5 acres of land
Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of RE/MAX North Professionals
