5 Cedar Street, St. Albans City

This home could be a nice place for a family in St. Albans City. It has a shed in the back for storage and appliances that have recently been updated including a water heater and natural gas furnace. The house also includes a three season porch and a large kitchen

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 

Price: $230,000

Square Feet: 1,198

HIGHLIGHTS: three season porch, shed, large kitchen

Listed by Ashley LaCross of M Realty

5 Cedar Street, St. Albans City

1 of 10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation