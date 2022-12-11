This home could be a nice place for a family in St. Albans City. It has a shed in the back for storage and appliances that have recently been updated including a water heater and natural gas furnace. The house also includes a three season porch and a large kitchen
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Price: $230,000
Square Feet: 1,198
HIGHLIGHTS: three season porch, shed, large kitchen
Listed by Ashley LaCross of M Realty
