This four bedroom, two bathroom home in Berkshire is laid with stone on the outside and has knotty pine walls on the inside. The property includes a guest house with its own kitchen and fireplace.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Price: $364,900
Square Feet: 2,216
HIGHLIGHTS: 8.2 acres of land, metal roof, stone exterior
Listed by Steve Grone of RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty
