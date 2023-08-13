This house in Montgomery includes maple trees for sugaring and three wood stoves to keep things warm and toasty. With over 30 acres of land, there is plenty of space to spread out and enjoy all the seasons with outdoor activities like snowshoeing and hiking.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full
Price: $310,000
Square Feet: 1,770
HIGHLIGHTS: 31.5 acres of land,
Listed by PJ Poquette of Paul Poquette Realty Group
Welcome to the discussion.
