This house in Berkshire has a office space for remote work on the first floor with plenty of space for shelving. The kitchen is spacious and includes granite countertops and stylish cabinets.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 1 three quarter, 1 half)
Price: $889,000
Square Feet: 3,633
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, five acres of land
Listed by Amy Gerrity-Parent of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty
