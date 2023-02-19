This home in Fairfax is surrounded by 12 acres of common land, ensuring beautiful surroundings and a private place to live. Inside, you will find a open floor plan with a cozy living room with a pellet stove.
The lower walk out basement contain a full bathroom, laundry and two rooms that could be used as offices and/or guest rooms. Additionally, the property includes a three car heated garage.
Bedrooms: 3
HIGHLIGHTS: pellet stove, views of Mount Mansfield, abundance of natural light
Listed by Renee Rainville of New Leaf Real Estate
