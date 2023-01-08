This house in Highgate has almost 9000 square feet and plenty of character. A newly remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and soapstone cabinets is a highlight of the home.
Bedrooms: 7
Price: $705,000
Square Feet: 8,938
HIGHLIGHTS: formal dining room, library, walk-in pantry
Listed by Stacie M. Callan of CENTURY 21 MRC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.