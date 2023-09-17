Located by the lake, this scenic home in Alburgh has floor to ceiling windows and a chefs kitchen with granite countertops. The primary bedroom includes a bathroom and is located on the first floor, making the home a good location to age in place.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 half)
Price: $695,000
Square Feet: 3,704
HIGHLIGHTS: 2.34 acres of land, 250 feet of lake frontage, screened porch
Listed by PJ Poquette of Paul Poquette Realty Group, LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.