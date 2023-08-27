This house in Fairfax has a separate two bedroom apartment which can be accessed through the rest of the home or by a private entrance. The home also has a cozy wood stove and a basement recreation room.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $675,000
Square Feet: 3,466
HIGHLIGHTS: heated outdoor pool, 2 bedroom apartment
Listed by Kevin Petrochko of William Raveis Stowe Realty
