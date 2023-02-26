This house in Swanton features a stunning kitchen with natural light and cabinets that close softly. The kitchen also includes high end appliances, butcher block counter tops and a quartz kitchen island.
In the basement are two bedrooms, a full bathroom and bonus room as well as two oversized garages including one with loft space and one with a apartment that could be finished for additional rental income.
Bedrooms: 4
HIGHLIGHTS: three acres of land, two garages, modern kitchen
Listed by Kelly Badeau of The Paul Martin Team at M Realty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.