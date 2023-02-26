130 County Road, Swanton

This house in Swanton features a stunning kitchen with natural light and cabinets that close softly. The kitchen also includes high end appliances, butcher block counter tops and a quartz kitchen island.

In the basement are two bedrooms, a full bathroom and bonus room as well as two oversized garages including one with loft space and one with a apartment that could be finished for additional rental income.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
 
Price: $485,000
 
Square Feet: 1,336

HIGHLIGHTS: three acres of land, two garages, modern kitchen

Listed by Kelly Badeau of The Paul Martin Team at M Realty

130 County Road, Swanton

1 of 10

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation