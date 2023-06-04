This colonial style home in Fairfax has over 1500 square feet of living space with refinished glistening hardwood floors and wide windows that let in an abundance of sunlight.
The home has a den just off the entryway that could be converted into a game room or home office and the unfinished walk out basement downstairs gives the potential to add more livable space.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $419,000
Square Feet: 1,536
HIGHLIGHTS: two attached garage spaces, 3.9 acres of land, colonial style home
Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont
