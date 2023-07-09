Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Widespread significant to considerable flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is likely. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in significant to considerable flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is increasing confidence for widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts of over 7 inches especially near and along the spine of the Green Mountains. While the heaviest rainfall rates should abate by Monday evening, widespread area and river flooding are expected to persist through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. In addition, if you live, travel, or work in a flood prone area, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Have a contingency or escape plan in place in case of flooding. Finally, never drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown. &&