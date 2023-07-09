...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Widespread significant to considerable flash flooding
caused by excessive rainfall is likely.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following
counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin,
Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of
Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern
Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland,
Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans,
Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin,
Western Rutland and Western Windsor.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in significant to
considerable flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise
out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding
and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and
streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is increasing confidence for widespread rainfall
amounts of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts of over
7 inches especially near and along the spine of the Green
Mountains. While the heaviest rainfall rates should abate by
Monday evening, widespread area and river flooding are
expected to persist through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. In addition, if you live,
travel, or work in a flood prone area, make sure you have multiple
ways to receive warnings. Have a contingency or escape plan in place
in case of flooding. Finally, never drive on flooded roads. Turn
around, don't drown.
&&
