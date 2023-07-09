26 Thorpe Avenue Extension, St. Albans City

The kitchen of this single level home includes slate floors, granite countertops and a large breakfast bar. The finished basement has space for most kinds of hobbies or additional living space.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full
 
Price: $379,000
 
Square Feet: 2,066

HIGHLIGHTS: oversized breakfast bar, over 2000 square feet of living space, stunning kitchen

Listed by the Ferrara Team of Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman

