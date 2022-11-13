This house in St. Albans was built in 1900 and has been well kept up. The crown moldings throughout, a stunning wrap around porch and the houses location on top of a hill give the feeling that the house belongs in a grander time period. The house also has more modern details including a primary bedroom suite on the first floor.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $350,000
Square Feet: 2,605
HIGHLIGHTS: crown moldings, custom fireplace surround, wrap around porch
Listed by The Malley Group of KW Vermont
