This renovated home in St. Albans City has a large primary bedroom with a full bathroom and mother in law suite on the lower level. The private back deck is also an ideal place to get away to enjoy the sun during the warmer times of the year.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three quarter)
Price: $340,000
Square Feet: 1,900
HIGHLIGHTS: in law apartment, 2 stall detached garage, new kitchen appliances
Listed by Leigh Horton of Your Journey Real Estate
