This house in Richford has a open concept eat-in kitchen and a bonus room that could serve as a office or gym. The house sits on ten acres of woodland and there is a back deck to take in the surroundings.
Bedrooms: 2
Price: $324,900
Square Feet: 1899
HIGHLIGHTS: 10 acres of land, bonus room, eat-in kitchen
Listed by Tamithy Howrigan of RE/MAX North Professionals
(0) comments
