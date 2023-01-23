The Alpine Haven Community in Montgomery has a home for sale that would be ideal for a vacation home or primary residence. The house has a large deck and open floor plan in the living area with exposed beams. The HOA is $3,600 paid yearly.
Bedrooms: 4
Square Feet: 2,217
HIGHLIGHTS: tennis courts, pool, close to skiing
Listed by Mandy Howard and Marilyn Zophar of Big Bear Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.