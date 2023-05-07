This house in St. Albans City comes with a convenient mudroom and a cute porch. The living area is spacious and includes many windows which gives the room a light and airy feel.
The home has a lot of built in storage and a large backyard that is partially fenced.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $295,000
Square Feet: 1,332
HIGHLIGHTS:
Listed by Jolene Greene of RE/MAX North Professionals
