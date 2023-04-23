This condo in St. Albans has lake views from its second floor and a convenient garage parking space for one car. The home also has updated floors and vinyl windows as well as spacious closets in the bedrooms.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $249,000
Square Feet: 1,390
HIGHLIGHTS: one garage space, $225 monthly HOA fee
Listed by Elliot Rocheleau of Flex Realty
