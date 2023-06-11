This home in Richford has a massive two story garage space in the back that is ideal for storage, additional living space or an Airbnb. The property may need some elbow grease to shine, but it also has charming vintage details that the future owner is sure to enjoy.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half)
Price: $215,000
Square Feet: 1,672
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 story garage, fixer upper, biking trails nearby
Listed by Tyler Hull and Tami Lantz of Sherwood Real Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.