This condo in the heart of St. Albans City has a modern open floor plan and high ceilings. It has a remarkable kitchen with custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. The HOA fee is $248 per month.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 full
Price: $200,000
Square Feet: 892
HIGHLIGHTS: walk in pantry, open floor plan, condo
Listed by Karen Bresnahan of Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty
