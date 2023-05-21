352 Lake Road, St. Albans Town

This house in St. Albans Town has a cozy brick hearth and charming kitchen with light colored oak cabinets. There are hardwood floors throughout the home and the yard is fully fenced.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full
 
Price: $299,000
 
Square Feet: 1,272

HIGHLIGHTS: one garage space, brick hearth, fully fenced backyard

Listed by Isaiah Donaldson of KW Vermont

