This house in St. Albans Town has a cozy brick hearth and charming kitchen with light colored oak cabinets. There are hardwood floors throughout the home and the yard is fully fenced.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $299,000
Square Feet: 1,272
HIGHLIGHTS: one garage space, brick hearth, fully fenced backyard
Listed by Isaiah Donaldson of KW Vermont
