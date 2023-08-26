Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Fairfax:
89 Bushey Road
0.61-$580,000
Charles and Lacey Roberge to Joshua and Julie Lague
36 Pheasant Run Road
1.3-$554,000
Meredith and Troy Dolan to Brandon Messenger
Georgia:
1408 Bovat Road
20.04-$685,000
Christopher and Kayla Panko to Joshua and Kimberley Mitchell
5880 Georgia Shore Road
3.42-$550,000
Dina and Scott Begnoche to Casey and Matthew Bortz
Richford:
59 Intervale Ave.
0.27-$128,000
Estate of Thomas Edward Czelatka to Felisha Butterfield and Jake Miller
18 Golf Course Road
1.0-$190,000
Cathy and Claude Coulombe to Jocelyn Trela
Sheldon:
827 Rice Hill Road
19.0-$142,900
John Kwiatkowski to Sheryl Graves and John Kwiatkowski
1525 Morey Road
10.7-$365,000
Carolyn Stough to Christopher Barrett and Amanda Booker
Swanton:
93 Canada St.
0.75-$214,500
Ruth Fournier to John James. Jr. and Judith Vogt
194 Lakewood Dr.
0.18-$500,000
George and Tracey Woodward to Douglas and Tammy Conners
752 North River St.
3.65-$295,000
Kevin Lawyer to Meghan and Nathan Fournier
3 Tanner Memorial Dr.
0.02-$325,000
Jeanette Weiland to Caleb and Mary Bonnette
