Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Fairfax:

89 Bushey Road

0.61-$580,000

Charles and Lacey Roberge to Joshua and Julie Lague

36 Pheasant Run Road

1.3-$554,000

Meredith and Troy Dolan to Brandon Messenger

Georgia:

1408 Bovat Road

20.04-$685,000

Christopher and Kayla Panko to Joshua and Kimberley Mitchell

5880 Georgia Shore Road

3.42-$550,000

Dina and Scott Begnoche to Casey and Matthew Bortz

Richford:

59 Intervale Ave.

0.27-$128,000

Estate of Thomas Edward Czelatka to Felisha Butterfield and Jake Miller

18 Golf Course Road

1.0-$190,000

Cathy and Claude Coulombe to Jocelyn Trela

Sheldon:

827 Rice Hill Road

19.0-$142,900

John Kwiatkowski to Sheryl Graves and John Kwiatkowski

1525 Morey Road

10.7-$365,000

Carolyn Stough to Christopher Barrett and Amanda Booker

Swanton:

93 Canada St.

0.75-$214,500

Ruth Fournier to John James. Jr. and Judith Vogt

194 Lakewood Dr.

0.18-$500,000

George and Tracey Woodward to Douglas and Tammy Conners

752 North River St.

3.65-$295,000

Kevin Lawyer to Meghan and Nathan Fournier 

3 Tanner Memorial Dr.

0.02-$325,000

Jeanette Weiland to Caleb and Mary Bonnette

