Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Bakersfield:

2191 Egypt Road

12.7-$162,000

Bank United, N.A. to Tori Tabor

7011 Boston Post Road

11.08-$425,000

Jennifer Magoon-Wright and Aaron Wright to Darin and Tanya Barber

Enosburg:

363 Dickinson Ave.

0.28-$274,900

PHC Holdings, LLC. to Sydney Becic 

Fairfax:

56 Village View Road

0.62-$487,500

Barbara Grenley to Bashar Ghoujal

2953 Main St.

3.04-$525,000

Josh and Vanessa Grimes to Mary Ann Bryant

37 Fox Run Road

5.2-$552,000

Gregory and Lora Hodgdon to Douglas Fuller and Francisca Paulette

Lot 1 2 Lot Subdivision BK 445B

107.3-$102,787 

The John P. Collins Family Trust to Todd and Tyler Pigeon

16 East Road #105

$335,000

James and Kelly Clements to Sarah and Trevor Fulchino

164 Wilkins Road

13.57-$299,000

Daniel Mashia to Larry Barbeau and Alexa Thayer

Fairfield:

1597 Egypt Road

1.1-$395,000

Courtney and Sean Manahan to Jenna and Nathan Severance

Highgate:

5722 Route 78

6.0-$210,000

Angela McMillan to Bradley Shedd

Montgomery:

171 Mountain Road

3.26-$220,000

Marty R. Lumbra Trustee to Andrew and Narissa Furtado-Cordeiro

Richford:

66 River St.

0.25-$195,000

B&G Investments LLC. to Andrea Dimedio 

Sheldon:

66 Hill St.

5.2-$115,000

Estate of Benjamin H. LaFar to Jacob and Thomas Callan

765 East Sheldon Road

3.73-$275,000

St. Pierre Real Estate Holdings, LLC. to Ashleigh and Connor St. Pierre

St. Albans Town:

1736 Hathaway Point Road

0.62-$479,500

Andrew Dean Crossman Revocable Trust and Heidi Maria Crossman Revocable Trust to Molly Berberian and John Pion

87 Garden Circle

0.07-$410,000

Christina Pignona to David and Lori Fitzgerald 

36 Olivia Ln.

0.93-$506,000

Pete West Construction INC. to Christopher and Jessica Sheldon

199 Pearl St. 

$305,000

Marleen Kimball to Esther LaPan

Swanton:

2115 Sheldon Road

6.2-$420,000

Paul and Shaina Hanhart to Nathen Foxworth

51 Harvest Ln.

0.6-$634,767.75

Timber Brook Construction, LLC. to Amy and Kevin Cross

12 Middle Road

0.25-$280,000

Megan Fontaine and Ryan Washburn to Cecily Begins and Andrew Gross 

440 Maquam Shore

$275,000

Paula Brouillette and Kurt Eckert to Rosemarie M. Wright Living Trust

 

