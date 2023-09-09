Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Bakersfield:
2191 Egypt Road
12.7-$162,000
Bank United, N.A. to Tori Tabor
7011 Boston Post Road
11.08-$425,000
Jennifer Magoon-Wright and Aaron Wright to Darin and Tanya Barber
Enosburg:
363 Dickinson Ave.
0.28-$274,900
PHC Holdings, LLC. to Sydney Becic
Fairfax:
56 Village View Road
0.62-$487,500
Barbara Grenley to Bashar Ghoujal
2953 Main St.
3.04-$525,000
Josh and Vanessa Grimes to Mary Ann Bryant
37 Fox Run Road
5.2-$552,000
Gregory and Lora Hodgdon to Douglas Fuller and Francisca Paulette
Lot 1 2 Lot Subdivision BK 445B
107.3-$102,787
The John P. Collins Family Trust to Todd and Tyler Pigeon
16 East Road #105
$335,000
James and Kelly Clements to Sarah and Trevor Fulchino
164 Wilkins Road
13.57-$299,000
Daniel Mashia to Larry Barbeau and Alexa Thayer
Fairfield:
1597 Egypt Road
1.1-$395,000
Courtney and Sean Manahan to Jenna and Nathan Severance
Highgate:
5722 Route 78
6.0-$210,000
Angela McMillan to Bradley Shedd
Montgomery:
171 Mountain Road
3.26-$220,000
Marty R. Lumbra Trustee to Andrew and Narissa Furtado-Cordeiro
Richford:
66 River St.
0.25-$195,000
B&G Investments LLC. to Andrea Dimedio
Sheldon:
66 Hill St.
5.2-$115,000
Estate of Benjamin H. LaFar to Jacob and Thomas Callan
765 East Sheldon Road
3.73-$275,000
St. Pierre Real Estate Holdings, LLC. to Ashleigh and Connor St. Pierre
St. Albans Town:
1736 Hathaway Point Road
0.62-$479,500
Andrew Dean Crossman Revocable Trust and Heidi Maria Crossman Revocable Trust to Molly Berberian and John Pion
87 Garden Circle
0.07-$410,000
Christina Pignona to David and Lori Fitzgerald
36 Olivia Ln.
0.93-$506,000
Pete West Construction INC. to Christopher and Jessica Sheldon
199 Pearl St.
$305,000
Marleen Kimball to Esther LaPan
Swanton:
2115 Sheldon Road
6.2-$420,000
Paul and Shaina Hanhart to Nathen Foxworth
51 Harvest Ln.
0.6-$634,767.75
Timber Brook Construction, LLC. to Amy and Kevin Cross
12 Middle Road
0.25-$280,000
Megan Fontaine and Ryan Washburn to Cecily Begins and Andrew Gross
440 Maquam Shore
$275,000
Paula Brouillette and Kurt Eckert to Rosemarie M. Wright Living Trust
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.