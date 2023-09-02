Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
71 Cleland North
0.14-$494,900
Jane Kolodinski to Christopher and Mary Jo Scherer
241 Blue Rock Road
1.37-$350,000
Dorothy and Robert Hilliker to Glenn and Jenny Taylor
156 Poor Farm Road
0.22-$375,000
Ewa and Hans Kienbacher to Kimberlie and Martin Daniels
39 Bourdeau Lane North
0.13-$345,000
Kelly and Michael Medor to Valley Lakefront, LLC.
364 Deer Run Road
10.08-$385,000
Geraldine Ferris to Sally Bourdeau
Enosburg:
5169 Tyler Branch Road
5.9-$251,000
Ryan Lawyer to Benjamin Dillner
Fairfield:
1376 Romar Road
44-$300,000
Richard F. Dunlap and Edith M. Dunlap Revocable Trust to Claire, James, Michael and Sarah St. Pierre
White’s Camp Road
6.21-$243,180
Ruth Bates to Tammy White
Fletcher:
166 Rocky Road
10.1-$365,000
Tessa Anderson to Nreamma Wherrity
496 Will George Road
19.6-$549,000
Jay Burnham to Joshua Winters
168 Stone Ln.
7.92-$522,100
Christopher and Shannon Lenox to Jordan and Lucas Cavallaro
Franklin:
88 Ponderosa Dr.
11.93-$265,000
Culver Family Trust to Monica and Vincent Delisa
Georgia:
177 Ferrand Road
0.17-$365,000
Edward and Martha Lessard to Jennifer and Timothy Hardy
Highgate:
923 Hanna Road
7.0-$410,000
Laura and Quinn Lange to Mitchell Hanna and Abigail Ladd
Montgomery:
1270 Mountain Road
10-$433,000
Dina Smorgonskaya, Beniamin and Ejaterina Yudin to Alexandra and Bradford Elliott
50 Deuso Road
0.2-$345,000
Linda and Steven Mahns to Jessica and Keith Provost
St. Albans Town:
17 Martha Dr.
0.62-$321,000
Amy and Michael Carnesale to Kathyrn Westover
102 McGinn Dr.
0.3-$300,000
Matthew and Ellie Wilkins to Kathleen Kinney
992 Lower Newton Road
0.42-$175,000
Russell Baker III to Joey and Miranda Chase
3 Tanglewood Dr.
0.25-$355,000
Christopher and Jessica Sheldon to Sandra Bachand
Swanton:
2185 Sheldon Road
1.11-$412,000
Jamie St. Pierre to Jeremiah and Maria Sanchez
50 First St.
0.25-$452,500
Rene Gagne to EEJ, LLC.
37 Bushey St.
0.25-$327,500
Sears Bonnieta to Jennifer Adams and Russell Baker
482 Lakewood Dr.
0.5-$240,000
Eun Cotier and Joseph Cotier, Jr. to Eugene LeBlanc
