Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

 

Alburgh:

71 Cleland North

0.14-$494,900

Jane Kolodinski to Christopher and Mary Jo Scherer

241 Blue Rock Road

1.37-$350,000

Dorothy and Robert Hilliker to Glenn and Jenny Taylor

156 Poor Farm Road

0.22-$375,000

Ewa and Hans Kienbacher to Kimberlie and Martin Daniels

39 Bourdeau Lane North

0.13-$345,000

Kelly and Michael Medor to Valley Lakefront, LLC.

364 Deer Run Road

10.08-$385,000

Geraldine Ferris to Sally Bourdeau

Enosburg:

5169 Tyler Branch Road

5.9-$251,000

Ryan Lawyer to Benjamin Dillner

Fairfield:

1376 Romar Road

44-$300,000

Richard F. Dunlap and Edith M. Dunlap Revocable Trust to Claire, James, Michael and Sarah St. Pierre

White’s Camp Road

6.21-$243,180

Ruth Bates to Tammy White

Fletcher:

166 Rocky Road

10.1-$365,000

Tessa Anderson to Nreamma Wherrity 

496 Will George Road

19.6-$549,000

Jay Burnham to Joshua Winters

168 Stone Ln.

7.92-$522,100

Christopher and Shannon Lenox to Jordan and Lucas Cavallaro

Franklin:

88 Ponderosa Dr.

11.93-$265,000

Culver Family Trust to Monica and Vincent Delisa

Georgia:

177 Ferrand Road

0.17-$365,000

Edward and Martha Lessard to Jennifer and Timothy Hardy

Highgate:

923 Hanna Road

7.0-$410,000

Laura and Quinn Lange to Mitchell Hanna and Abigail Ladd

Montgomery:

1270 Mountain Road

10-$433,000

Dina Smorgonskaya, Beniamin and Ejaterina Yudin to Alexandra and Bradford Elliott

50 Deuso Road

0.2-$345,000

Linda and Steven Mahns to Jessica and Keith Provost 

St. Albans Town:

17 Martha Dr.

0.62-$321,000

Amy and Michael Carnesale to Kathyrn Westover

102 McGinn Dr.

0.3-$300,000

Matthew and Ellie Wilkins to Kathleen Kinney 

992 Lower Newton Road

0.42-$175,000

Russell Baker III to Joey and Miranda Chase

3 Tanglewood Dr.

0.25-$355,000

Christopher and Jessica Sheldon to Sandra Bachand

Swanton:

2185 Sheldon Road

1.11-$412,000

Jamie St. Pierre to Jeremiah and Maria Sanchez

50 First St.

0.25-$452,500

Rene Gagne to EEJ, LLC.

37 Bushey St.

0.25-$327,500

Sears Bonnieta to Jennifer Adams and Russell Baker

482 Lakewood Dr.

0.5-$240,000

Eun Cotier and Joseph Cotier, Jr. to Eugene LeBlanc

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation