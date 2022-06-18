Enosburg:
99 Howrigan Road
1.02-$280,000
Molly and Randall Swainbank to William Suhr and Rudolph Dombi
Fairfax:
45 Spafford Road
9.87-$425,000
Christine Clapper and Michael Clapper, Sr. to Laura and Bo Willoughby
378 Nichols Road
4.2-$390,000
Brent and Sherrie Vincent to Timothy Fitzgerald and Karen Lavallee
Franklin:
3429 Rice Hill Road
2.3-$350,000
Bruce and Jill Vogt to Joanne and Scot Herrick
1646 Brown Corners Road
1.5-$105,000
Kenneth and Patti Corey to Paul Martin
Georgia:
2737 Georgia Shore Road
0.26-$480,500
Daniel Martin to Jariel and Sara Rendell and Tali Ziv
Highgate:
264 Sunset Dr
0.64-$310,000
Sold to Robert Ascuitto and Nancy Ross-Ascuitto
976 Franklin Road
2.18-$320,000
Brandi and Ryan Maskell to Joseph Deslauriers and Lily Choiniere
2299 Machia Road
1.0-$170,000
Sharon Craig to Allyson Wimble
Montgomery:
4012 Regan Road
26.7-$700,000
Cynthia and David Maibaum to James Baker and Cindy Gilchrist
215 Rockaway Road
31.32-$525,000
Lisa Lague-Greco to Katherine and Thomas Strolle
Richford:
1784 St. Albans Road
5.03-$299,900
Joseph and Kelli Bennett to Rodney Dollar
Sheldon:
77 School St
0.2-$200,000
Tiana Lane and Richard Lane II to Stephanie LaFlamme and Jacob Wheeler
St. Albans Town:
Lot 9, 693 Brigham Road
0.93-$499,000
Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Courtney, Rohan and Vinoy Rao and Asha Singh-Rao
2 Bradley Ct
0.69-$400,000
Kimberly and Ross Thibodeau to Beverly Mason
32 Marie Ln
$325,000
Betty and Scott Popple to Jason and Krista Dessureault
Swanton:
33 Pine St
0.5-$200,000
Ruth Bessette to David and Joshua Blow
41 Bushey St
0.25-$342,000
Sundae Totten to Doreen and William Garrett
22 Wheeler Round
0.42-$225,000
Carlene Hayes to Carson and Jeri Patterson
27 Ally Dr
$240,000
Jacob Wallis to Alan Bouffard
