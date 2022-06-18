Key photo

Enosburg:

99 Howrigan Road

1.02-$280,000

Molly and Randall Swainbank to William Suhr and Rudolph Dombi

Fairfax:

45 Spafford Road

9.87-$425,000

Christine Clapper and Michael Clapper, Sr. to Laura and Bo Willoughby

378 Nichols Road

4.2-$390,000 

Brent and Sherrie Vincent to Timothy Fitzgerald and Karen Lavallee

Franklin:

3429 Rice Hill Road

2.3-$350,000

Bruce and Jill Vogt to Joanne and Scot Herrick

1646 Brown Corners Road

1.5-$105,000

Kenneth and Patti Corey to Paul Martin

Georgia:

2737 Georgia Shore Road

0.26-$480,500

Daniel Martin to Jariel and Sara Rendell and Tali Ziv

Highgate:

264 Sunset Dr

0.64-$310,000

Sold to Robert Ascuitto and Nancy Ross-Ascuitto

976 Franklin Road

2.18-$320,000

Brandi and Ryan Maskell to Joseph Deslauriers and Lily Choiniere

2299 Machia Road

1.0-$170,000

Sharon Craig to Allyson Wimble

Montgomery:

4012 Regan Road

26.7-$700,000

Cynthia and David Maibaum to James Baker and Cindy Gilchrist

215 Rockaway Road

31.32-$525,000

Lisa Lague-Greco to Katherine and Thomas Strolle

Richford:

1784 St. Albans Road

5.03-$299,900

Joseph and Kelli Bennett to Rodney Dollar

Sheldon:

77 School St

0.2-$200,000

Tiana Lane and Richard Lane II to Stephanie LaFlamme and Jacob Wheeler

St. Albans Town:

Lot 9, 693 Brigham Road

0.93-$499,000

Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Courtney, Rohan and Vinoy Rao and Asha Singh-Rao

2 Bradley Ct

0.69-$400,000

Kimberly and Ross Thibodeau to Beverly Mason

32 Marie Ln

$325,000

Betty and Scott Popple to Jason and Krista Dessureault

Swanton:

33 Pine St

0.5-$200,000

Ruth Bessette to David and Joshua Blow

41 Bushey St

0.25-$342,000

Sundae Totten to Doreen and William Garrett

22 Wheeler Round

0.42-$225,000

Carlene Hayes to Carson and Jeri Patterson

27 Ally Dr

$240,000

Jacob Wallis to Alan Bouffard

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

