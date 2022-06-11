Key photo

Fairfax:

25 Anderson Road

3.33-133,000

Robert Anderson to Brandon Whitehill

2995 Main St

43.1-147,000

Brenda Hood, Lori Houghton, Gerald and John Benoit to Thomas Callan and Pierre Gagne

Georgia:

349 Waller Road

0.64-$405,000

Heather Mannings to Sarah and Thomas Baureis

Richford:

124 Intervale Ave

0.87-$190,500

Joseph and Mannette Guilmette to Casey and Rachel Fisk

1630 St. Albans Road

98.39-$405,000

Kimberly Manley, Sharon Waterhouse, Michael and Randy Kidder to Andrew and Melissa Derby

St. Albans City:

166 South Main St

0.11-$239,000

Diann and Joseph Purvis to Frank and Laura Marcou

St. Albans Town:

2 Clyde Allen Dr

0.46-$253,000

Sold to Kyle King

177 Hathway Inn Dr

0.44-$134,000

Sold to Jim Bryce, Jr. and Jill Flanders

862 Harbor View Dr

$445,000

Sold to Corey and Jennifer Nayback

143 McGinn Dr

0.66-$250,000

Bonnie Mckenna to Amer Baker Zada

40 Allaire Dr

0.48-$371,100

Sold to Robert Bessette and Moncia Robayo

Swanton:

44 County Road

1.25-$142,000

Michael Bourgeois to Chase Cota

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation