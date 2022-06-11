Fairfax:
25 Anderson Road
3.33-133,000
Robert Anderson to Brandon Whitehill
2995 Main St
43.1-147,000
Brenda Hood, Lori Houghton, Gerald and John Benoit to Thomas Callan and Pierre Gagne
Georgia:
349 Waller Road
0.64-$405,000
Heather Mannings to Sarah and Thomas Baureis
Richford:
124 Intervale Ave
0.87-$190,500
Joseph and Mannette Guilmette to Casey and Rachel Fisk
1630 St. Albans Road
98.39-$405,000
Kimberly Manley, Sharon Waterhouse, Michael and Randy Kidder to Andrew and Melissa Derby
St. Albans City:
166 South Main St
0.11-$239,000
Diann and Joseph Purvis to Frank and Laura Marcou
St. Albans Town:
2 Clyde Allen Dr
0.46-$253,000
Sold to Kyle King
177 Hathway Inn Dr
0.44-$134,000
Sold to Jim Bryce, Jr. and Jill Flanders
862 Harbor View Dr
$445,000
Sold to Corey and Jennifer Nayback
143 McGinn Dr
0.66-$250,000
Bonnie Mckenna to Amer Baker Zada
40 Allaire Dr
0.48-$371,100
Sold to Robert Bessette and Moncia Robayo
Swanton:
44 County Road
1.25-$142,000
Michael Bourgeois to Chase Cota
