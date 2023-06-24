Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Alburgh:

75 Hunter Road South

0.29-$235,000

Robyn Chaffee to Samantha Allen and Jonathon Driver

Enosburg:

2832 Perley Road

35.4-$200,000

Crosstrack, LLC. to Jay View Maple, LLC.

478 Orchard St.

0.27-$147,400

Rita St. Onge to Charles, Paul, Roger and Roland Dupre

Fairfax:

17 Heather Road

1.37-$491,900

Picard Building, LLC. to Donna Emory

Fairfield:

525 Swamp Road

30.1-$154,000

Ida, John and Lorainne Covi to Fieldstone Properties, LLC.

Georgia:

1387 Sandy Birch Road

6.81-$450,000

Michael Plavecki, Jr. to Josephine Cardone and Kenneth Wagner

Richford:

52 North Ave.

0.28-$288,500

Kaitlynn and Tyler William Matthews to Teri Sue Hitchcock

Sheldon:

4692 East Sheldon Road

285.4-$860,000

Joanne and Terrance Magnan to St. Pierre Bros, LLC.

St. Albans City:

66 Messenger St.

0.09-$175,000

Elicia and Gregorz Pietras to Ashley Lopez

133 High St. Unit 8

$315,000

Amy and Richard Wood to Cody Hooper-Kaufmann and Daniel Woolsey

57 Cedar St.

0.16-$220,000

Estate of David Ryan to Aimee Chambers

4 Cherry Tree Court

0.02-$219,000

Katelyn and Michael Szabo to Patricia Samson and Mandy Wooster

47 Russell St.

0.26-$180,000

Kathleen and Norman L’Esperance to Lynn and William MacDonough

6 Howard St. 

0.16-$303,000

Pamela White to Michael Witlin

Swanton:

13 Ferry St.

0.25-$249,000

Keesy Jaring to Amanda Rich

