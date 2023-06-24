Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
75 Hunter Road South
0.29-$235,000
Robyn Chaffee to Samantha Allen and Jonathon Driver
Enosburg:
2832 Perley Road
35.4-$200,000
Crosstrack, LLC. to Jay View Maple, LLC.
478 Orchard St.
0.27-$147,400
Rita St. Onge to Charles, Paul, Roger and Roland Dupre
Fairfax:
17 Heather Road
1.37-$491,900
Picard Building, LLC. to Donna Emory
Fairfield:
525 Swamp Road
30.1-$154,000
Ida, John and Lorainne Covi to Fieldstone Properties, LLC.
Georgia:
1387 Sandy Birch Road
6.81-$450,000
Michael Plavecki, Jr. to Josephine Cardone and Kenneth Wagner
Richford:
52 North Ave.
0.28-$288,500
Kaitlynn and Tyler William Matthews to Teri Sue Hitchcock
Sheldon:
4692 East Sheldon Road
285.4-$860,000
Joanne and Terrance Magnan to St. Pierre Bros, LLC.
St. Albans City:
66 Messenger St.
0.09-$175,000
Elicia and Gregorz Pietras to Ashley Lopez
133 High St. Unit 8
$315,000
Amy and Richard Wood to Cody Hooper-Kaufmann and Daniel Woolsey
57 Cedar St.
0.16-$220,000
Estate of David Ryan to Aimee Chambers
4 Cherry Tree Court
0.02-$219,000
Katelyn and Michael Szabo to Patricia Samson and Mandy Wooster
47 Russell St.
0.26-$180,000
Kathleen and Norman L’Esperance to Lynn and William MacDonough
6 Howard St.
0.16-$303,000
Pamela White to Michael Witlin
Swanton:
13 Ferry St.
0.25-$249,000
Keesy Jaring to Amanda Rich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.