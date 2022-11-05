Fairfield:
A portion of 774 Pond Road
13.0-$740,000
Timothy Reed to Jacob Bourdeau
Franklin:
984 Lake Road
1.0-$287,500
Debora Young to Stuart Race and Alessandra Russell
3668 Lake Road
1.0-$335,000
Susan and Timothy Sartwell to Sumner Munger
651 Dandurand Road
2.7-$230,000
Hiedi Machia to Andrew Hubbard and Quinn Racine
4251 Middle Road
0.57-$110,668.27
Corey and Stephania Fregeau to Brianna Boucher
3773 Hanna Road
5.0-$225,000
Sarah LaRose to 3773 Hanna Road, LLC
Georgia:
429 Ballard Road
1.0-$170,000
Dorothy and Steven Jangraw to Joshua Benoit
33 Birch Hill Dr
1.0-$310,000
James and Jennifer Miles to Mary and Natalie Soliozy
780 Waller Road
0.62-$364,500
Julie amd Louis Taylor to Tiffany Johnson and Maria Ploof
1446 Georgia Shore Road
13.77-$300,000
Marcia Preston to White Ledge, LLC
93 Heritage Dr
1.0-$378,000
Cole Quintin to Ronnie and Teresa Wensley
Highgate:
112 Misty Meadows Lane
1.26-$220,000
Daniel Shedrick to Adam and Donna Gagne
14 School St
0.26-$330,000
Andrew King and Amanda (FKA) King to Elsa Viridiana Escobar-Rodriguez and Jailin Antoneo McMichael-Berry
Montgomery:
99 West Hill Road
0.47-$216,200
Paula and Sheila Flowers to Anjelica Randall
Sheldon:
1475 Main St
5.5-271,000
Timothy Comings and Sara King to Harbor Hollow Properties, LLC.
1730 VT Route 78
8.7-$599,000
Bonnie and Michael Boomhower to Andrew Alan King and Miranda Marie King
1773 VT Route 105
6.5-$218,666
Estate of Linda Donna to Jacob and Jason Bourdeau
Swanton:
25 Country Club Estates
1.93-$348,000
Mary and Michael Godin to Christina Simpson
11 Ally Drive
$215,000
Amanda Toof to Christopher Paoliello
35 Upper Ferris St
1.5-$300,000
DDM Properties, LLC. to Legacy Properties, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.