Fairfield:

A portion of 774 Pond Road

13.0-$740,000

Timothy Reed to Jacob Bourdeau

Franklin:

984 Lake Road

1.0-$287,500

Debora Young to Stuart Race and Alessandra Russell

3668 Lake Road

1.0-$335,000

Susan and Timothy Sartwell to Sumner Munger

651 Dandurand Road

2.7-$230,000

Hiedi Machia to Andrew Hubbard and Quinn Racine

4251 Middle Road

0.57-$110,668.27

Corey and Stephania Fregeau to Brianna Boucher

3773 Hanna Road

5.0-$225,000

Sarah LaRose to 3773 Hanna Road, LLC

Georgia:

429 Ballard Road

1.0-$170,000

Dorothy and Steven Jangraw to Joshua Benoit

33 Birch Hill Dr

1.0-$310,000

James and Jennifer Miles to Mary and Natalie Soliozy

780 Waller Road

0.62-$364,500

Julie amd Louis Taylor to Tiffany Johnson and Maria Ploof

1446 Georgia Shore Road

13.77-$300,000

Marcia Preston to White Ledge, LLC

93 Heritage Dr

1.0-$378,000

Cole Quintin to Ronnie and Teresa Wensley

Highgate:

112 Misty Meadows Lane

1.26-$220,000

Daniel Shedrick to Adam and Donna Gagne

14 School St

0.26-$330,000

Andrew King and Amanda (FKA) King to Elsa Viridiana Escobar-Rodriguez and Jailin Antoneo McMichael-Berry 

Montgomery:

99 West Hill Road

0.47-$216,200

Paula and Sheila Flowers to Anjelica Randall

Sheldon:

1475 Main St

5.5-271,000

Timothy Comings and Sara King to Harbor Hollow Properties, LLC.

1730 VT Route 78

8.7-$599,000

Bonnie and Michael Boomhower to Andrew Alan King and Miranda Marie King

1773 VT Route 105

6.5-$218,666

Estate of Linda Donna to Jacob and Jason Bourdeau

Swanton:

25 Country Club Estates 

1.93-$348,000

Mary and Michael Godin to Christina Simpson

11 Ally Drive

$215,000

Amanda Toof to Christopher Paoliello

35 Upper Ferris St

1.5-$300,000

DDM Properties, LLC. to Legacy Properties, LLC.

