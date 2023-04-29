Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Fairfax:
22 Maple St.
1-$305,000
Michael Benya to Nicole Crisbacher
422 McNall Road (Lot 1)
5.1-$511,000
Kathy Robtoy-Harrison to Wade Farr and Alicia Mossey
471 Outback Road
1.36-$460,000
Isaac Dupre to Deborah and Gregory LaRoza
35 Fletcher Road, Suite 105
$265,000
Alex Charpentier and Kelly Jean Charpentier to Anureet Kaur Saini and Komalpreet Saini
34 Rock View Road
0.99-$700,000
Penny and Robert Cauble to Anna Elizabeth Barclay and Trevor Bosman
192 Buck Hollow Road
0.74-$535,000
John Grismore to Rebecca Forsell and Christopher Shepard
431 Outback Road
1.5-$480,000
Isaac Dupre to Carli Ann Marisco and Joseph Marisco
4 Meadow Road
2.11-$359,000
Beverly Pascavage and Andrew and Porsche Trombley to Joshua and Megan Shedaker
Austin Road
112.3-$400,000
Nancy Coon, Sandra Lucia and Michael Palmer to Lockdown Productions, LLC.
24 Luke’s Place Road
2.09-$540,000
Tyler Stanislas and Erina Whidden to Austin and Christina Myers
45 Rocky Ridge Road
21.14-$427,000
Tanner Benoit to Jacob Hurwitz and Margaret Rodgers
Richford:
94 Highland Ave
0.25-$249,000
Floyd and Jennifer Gregoire to Adam Blackwell
36 Eastern Ave
0.18-$164,000
Jerry Tatro to Marcie Jaffee
508 Wightman Hill Road
17.54-$299,500
Helen and N.B. Kyle to Fenna and Robert Miller
122 River St
0.81-$325,000
Deborah and Timothy Green to Y. Kimmie Oliver
St. Albans Town:
38 Tanglewood Dr
0.46-$320,000
Christine Norris Wells to Mani-Srikanthi Chochupatia
Swanton:
1 Daprato Memorial Drive
0.25-$172,118.46
UMB Bank to TD Bank, N.A.
129 Middle Road
0.66-$350,000
Casey and Tyler McNally to Cody and Kelsey Montross
165 North River Street
0.86-$225,000
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Garnett and Judy Bushey
133 Hog Island Road
0.49-$300,000
Beverly Greenwood to Sean Honsigner and Kailie Manchester
