Fairfax:

22 Maple St.

1-$305,000

Michael Benya to Nicole Crisbacher

422 McNall Road (Lot 1)

5.1-$511,000

Kathy Robtoy-Harrison to Wade Farr and Alicia Mossey

471 Outback Road

1.36-$460,000

Isaac Dupre to Deborah and Gregory LaRoza

35 Fletcher Road, Suite 105

$265,000

Alex Charpentier and Kelly Jean Charpentier to Anureet Kaur Saini and Komalpreet Saini

34 Rock View Road

0.99-$700,000

Penny and Robert Cauble to Anna Elizabeth Barclay and Trevor Bosman

192 Buck Hollow Road

0.74-$535,000

John Grismore to Rebecca Forsell and Christopher Shepard

431 Outback Road

1.5-$480,000

Isaac Dupre to Carli Ann Marisco and Joseph Marisco

4 Meadow Road

2.11-$359,000

Beverly Pascavage and Andrew and Porsche Trombley to Joshua and Megan Shedaker

Austin Road

112.3-$400,000

Nancy Coon, Sandra Lucia and Michael Palmer to Lockdown Productions, LLC.

24 Luke’s Place Road

2.09-$540,000

Tyler Stanislas and Erina Whidden to Austin and Christina Myers

45 Rocky Ridge Road

21.14-$427,000

Tanner Benoit to Jacob Hurwitz and Margaret Rodgers

Richford:

94 Highland Ave

0.25-$249,000

Floyd and Jennifer Gregoire to Adam Blackwell

36 Eastern Ave

0.18-$164,000

Jerry Tatro to Marcie Jaffee

508 Wightman Hill Road

17.54-$299,500

Helen and N.B. Kyle to Fenna and Robert Miller

122 River St

0.81-$325,000

Deborah and Timothy Green to Y. Kimmie Oliver

St. Albans Town:

38 Tanglewood Dr

0.46-$320,000

Christine Norris Wells to Mani-Srikanthi Chochupatia

Swanton:

1 Daprato Memorial Drive

0.25-$172,118.46

UMB Bank to TD Bank, N.A.

129 Middle Road

0.66-$350,000

Casey and Tyler McNally to Cody and Kelsey Montross

165 North River Street

0.86-$225,000

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Garnett and Judy Bushey

133 Hog Island Road

0.49-$300,000

Beverly Greenwood to Sean Honsigner and Kailie Manchester

