Enosburg:

383 Main St. (Units C-E)

0.14-$130,000

Tamron Properties, LLC. to Tyler Hull and Tami Lantz

1093 Grange Hall Road

1.0-$130,000

Mark St. Pierre to Madison Ovitt

3171 Longley Bridge Road

39.5-$205,000

Annie Devino and Alfred Devino, Jr. to Ann Bechard and Mark Bechard II

3463 Longley Bridge Road

11.1-$670,000

Adrien Finzi to Veronica Deans

Fairfax:

22 Sunset View Road

0.92-$610,000

Jennifer and Joseph Pittard to Amber and Michael Couture

72 Crystal Road

3.0-$447,000

Amy and Patrick Greene to Courtney Charland and Karl Pfiste

23 Sunrise Road

2.11-$515,000

Evan Harrison to Katerine and Tyler Arsenault

18 Beaver Pond Road

13.7-$265,000

Carola and Rick Cadieux to Geetanjali and Kunal Saini

Fairfield:

327 Barry Road

10.13-$179,000

Scott Goodhue to Austin Goodhue

Franklin:

52 Vic’s Crossing

0.52-$215,000

Edgar D. Carswell Estate to Claudette and Daniel Carswell 

5243 Main St.

1.0-$550,000

Susan and William Mayo to Kenneth and Patti Corey

Georgia:

31 Sandy Lane Ext.

0.73-$500,000

Sandy Birch Road, LLC. to Aaron Micheal Longchamp and Sophie Mae Singer

Highgate:

464 Highgate Road

5.7-$640,000

Richard H. Wilkens, Jr. and Lisa Wells Revocable Trust to Sharone Perlman

Richford:

1716 St. Albans Road

3.0-$149,900

Cynthia Snider and Micheal Viens to Pinnacle Ventures, LLC.

826 Jay Road

61.23-$300,000

Martha and Randy Farrar to George and Patrick Rainville

St. Albans Town:

749 Brigham Road

0.93-$490,000

Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Brendon Boissonneault and Kylie Rainville

151 Nason St.

0.96-$368,000

Josalene Curtis and Zakary Nolan-Porter to Allison and Peter Wagner 

22 Hill Farm Estates 

0.72-$470,000

Jyoti and Mahrookh Mukerji to Danielle Brigham

Swanton:

5 Jewett St.

0.25-$241,000

Newrez LLC. D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Zachary Savage

127 Grand Ave.

0.5-$210,000

Two Bulls, LLC. to Jenessa and Simeon Gervais 

122 Gauthier Dr.

1.7-$313,000

Nellie Sharrow to Ashley Dubuque to Cody LaPan

10 Precision Ln.

8.18-$364,908.71

Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. to Vermont Precision Tools, INC

1 Ruths Dr.

0.5-$270,000

Sonya Ovitt to Barry Craig

