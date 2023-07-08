Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Enosburg:
383 Main St. (Units C-E)
0.14-$130,000
Tamron Properties, LLC. to Tyler Hull and Tami Lantz
1093 Grange Hall Road
1.0-$130,000
Mark St. Pierre to Madison Ovitt
3171 Longley Bridge Road
39.5-$205,000
Annie Devino and Alfred Devino, Jr. to Ann Bechard and Mark Bechard II
3463 Longley Bridge Road
11.1-$670,000
Adrien Finzi to Veronica Deans
Fairfax:
22 Sunset View Road
0.92-$610,000
Jennifer and Joseph Pittard to Amber and Michael Couture
72 Crystal Road
3.0-$447,000
Amy and Patrick Greene to Courtney Charland and Karl Pfiste
23 Sunrise Road
2.11-$515,000
Evan Harrison to Katerine and Tyler Arsenault
18 Beaver Pond Road
13.7-$265,000
Carola and Rick Cadieux to Geetanjali and Kunal Saini
Fairfield:
327 Barry Road
10.13-$179,000
Scott Goodhue to Austin Goodhue
Franklin:
52 Vic’s Crossing
0.52-$215,000
Edgar D. Carswell Estate to Claudette and Daniel Carswell
5243 Main St.
1.0-$550,000
Susan and William Mayo to Kenneth and Patti Corey
Georgia:
31 Sandy Lane Ext.
0.73-$500,000
Sandy Birch Road, LLC. to Aaron Micheal Longchamp and Sophie Mae Singer
Highgate:
464 Highgate Road
5.7-$640,000
Richard H. Wilkens, Jr. and Lisa Wells Revocable Trust to Sharone Perlman
Richford:
1716 St. Albans Road
3.0-$149,900
Cynthia Snider and Micheal Viens to Pinnacle Ventures, LLC.
826 Jay Road
61.23-$300,000
Martha and Randy Farrar to George and Patrick Rainville
St. Albans Town:
749 Brigham Road
0.93-$490,000
Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Brendon Boissonneault and Kylie Rainville
151 Nason St.
0.96-$368,000
Josalene Curtis and Zakary Nolan-Porter to Allison and Peter Wagner
22 Hill Farm Estates
0.72-$470,000
Jyoti and Mahrookh Mukerji to Danielle Brigham
Swanton:
5 Jewett St.
0.25-$241,000
Newrez LLC. D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Zachary Savage
127 Grand Ave.
0.5-$210,000
Two Bulls, LLC. to Jenessa and Simeon Gervais
122 Gauthier Dr.
1.7-$313,000
Nellie Sharrow to Ashley Dubuque to Cody LaPan
10 Precision Ln.
8.18-$364,908.71
Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. to Vermont Precision Tools, INC
1 Ruths Dr.
0.5-$270,000
Sonya Ovitt to Barry Craig
