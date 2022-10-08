Enosburg:
451 Water Tower Road
1.16-$294,500
Arlene Lumbra to Kaydeen Juaire
64 Birch Ln
0.53-$280,000
Jonathan Elwell to Travis Boutin and Erica Lovejoy
Fairfield:
500 St. Pierre Road
53-$200,000
Carol and Thomas St. Pierre to Jennifer and Ryan Howrigan
Fairfax:
169 Tabor Hill Road
9.41-$330,000
Antoine and Pamela Catudal to Sandra Cruz and Andrews Santiago
Lot 1 Fletcher Road (Portion of 263)
0.91-$385,833
Kevin and Robin Leach to Justin Augusta
43 Pheasant Run Road
$355,000
Avery Adams and Ruari Clancy to Jill and Richard Potash
76 Bushey Road
0.6-$470,000
The Yvonne C. Knerr Living Trust to Elizabeth and Nathan Townsend
Fletcher:
754 Slattery Road
3.53-$370,000
Erin Shaw to Cielo Mendoza
Franklin:
88 Ponderosa Dr
11.93-$255,000
Bruce and Linda Menard to Mitch J. Culver and Pauline P. Moore, trustees of the Culver Family
Georgia:
144 Hibbard Road
4.82-$209,377.63
Deborah Terrier to Community Loan Servicing, LLC
799 Pines Road North
0.6-$655,000
Mark McGinn to Carolun Bosley and Lance Smith
Highgate:
1525 Morey Road
7.5-$210,000
James and Margaret Perry to Carolyn Stough
402 Country Club Road
1.05-$200,000
Nathan and Sara Elwood to Tucker Campbell and Stacey Lynn White
1279 Hanna Road
3.27-$385,000
David and Kimberly Brickner to Luke Orchard and Jamie Reynolds
98 Whitetail Dr
1.25-$277,000
Julie and Rory Westover to Brett Hagood and Laura Pichotta
798 Highgate Road
2.0-$140,000
The Estate of Warren Fresn to Christopher Stetson and George Wells
Portion of 758 Campagna Road
85.91-$140,000
Estate of Donald Campagna to Darren Polhemus
2306 Rice Hill Road
2.47-$305,000
Donald Teague to Ashley and Evan Tougas
Sheldon:
612 Pleasant St
8.12-$210,000
Estate of Dorothy Bocash to Evelyn and Torrence Reed
697 Rice Hill Road
2.8-$499,000
Heather and Patrick Crawford to Ashley and Travis Johnston
St. Albans Town:
74 Jean Ln
1.09-$530,000
Rocky Ridge Construction, L.L.C. to Maureen and Richard Leggett
831 Harbor View Dr
0.43-$530,095
Harbor View Associates, LLC to Bryan Friel and Brenna Nolan Grace
403 Harbor View Dr
0.45-$450,500
Annette and Donald Herdman to Robin Levarn
2529 Bronson Road Unit 102
$330,000
Ghislaine Firkey-Manning and Robert Simard to Erin Nelligan
2038 French Hill Road
4.45-$281,250
Dennis and Kara Shorey to Cody and Kayleigh Jacox
Swanton:
10 Covey Dr
0.31-$320,000
Karissa and Nicholas Bouchard to James and Margaret Perry
123 Pickle Point Road
0.83-$130,000
Carolyn Peterson to Hogle Revocable Living Trust
