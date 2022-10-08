 

Enosburg:

451 Water Tower Road

1.16-$294,500

Arlene Lumbra to Kaydeen Juaire

64 Birch Ln

0.53-$280,000

Jonathan Elwell to Travis Boutin and Erica Lovejoy

Fairfield:

500 St. Pierre Road

53-$200,000

Carol and Thomas St. Pierre to Jennifer and Ryan Howrigan

Fairfax:

169 Tabor Hill Road

9.41-$330,000

Antoine and Pamela Catudal to Sandra Cruz and Andrews Santiago

Lot 1 Fletcher Road (Portion of 263)

0.91-$385,833

Kevin and Robin Leach to Justin Augusta

43 Pheasant Run Road

$355,000

Avery Adams and Ruari Clancy to Jill and Richard Potash

76 Bushey Road

0.6-$470,000

The Yvonne C. Knerr Living Trust to Elizabeth and Nathan Townsend

Fletcher:

754 Slattery Road

3.53-$370,000

Erin Shaw to Cielo Mendoza

Franklin:

88 Ponderosa Dr

11.93-$255,000

Bruce and Linda Menard to Mitch J. Culver and Pauline P. Moore, trustees of the Culver Family

Georgia:

144 Hibbard Road

4.82-$209,377.63

Deborah Terrier to Community Loan Servicing, LLC

799 Pines Road North

0.6-$655,000

Mark McGinn to Carolun Bosley and Lance Smith

Highgate:

1525 Morey Road

7.5-$210,000

James and Margaret Perry to Carolyn Stough

402 Country Club Road

1.05-$200,000

Nathan and Sara Elwood to Tucker Campbell and Stacey Lynn White

1279 Hanna Road

3.27-$385,000

David and Kimberly Brickner to Luke Orchard and Jamie Reynolds

98 Whitetail Dr

1.25-$277,000

Julie and Rory Westover to Brett Hagood and Laura Pichotta

798 Highgate Road

2.0-$140,000

The Estate of Warren Fresn to Christopher Stetson and George Wells

Portion of 758 Campagna Road

85.91-$140,000

Estate of Donald Campagna to Darren Polhemus

2306 Rice Hill Road

2.47-$305,000

Donald Teague to Ashley and Evan Tougas

Sheldon:

612 Pleasant St

8.12-$210,000

Estate of Dorothy Bocash to Evelyn and Torrence Reed

697 Rice Hill Road

2.8-$499,000

Heather and Patrick Crawford to Ashley and Travis Johnston

St. Albans Town:

74 Jean Ln

1.09-$530,000

Rocky Ridge Construction, L.L.C. to Maureen and Richard Leggett

831 Harbor View Dr

0.43-$530,095

Harbor View Associates, LLC to Bryan Friel and Brenna Nolan Grace

403 Harbor View Dr

0.45-$450,500

Annette and Donald Herdman to Robin Levarn

2529 Bronson Road Unit 102

$330,000

Ghislaine Firkey-Manning and Robert Simard to Erin Nelligan

2038 French Hill Road

4.45-$281,250

Dennis and Kara Shorey to Cody and Kayleigh Jacox

Swanton:

10 Covey Dr

0.31-$320,000

Karissa and Nicholas Bouchard to James and Margaret Perry

123 Pickle Point Road

0.83-$130,000

Carolyn Peterson to Hogle Revocable Living Trust

