Key photo

Fletcher:

1829 Cambridge Road

5.91-$375,000

Estate of John J. Wills, Paul D. Wills, Fiduciary to Joshua Gerasimof and Holly Miller

637 Will George Road

8.49-$270,000

Armistice Ryan, Matthew Ryan and Harlene Wright to Sarah LaRose

Georgia:

3256 Highbridge Road

9.5-$400,000

Jaqueline Sawyer to Nathanial Gordon and Caree Lints

4377 Highbridge Road

1.54-$299,900

Woodnladder Realty, LLC to Kelsey Bostock and Brian Wescom

300 Goodrich Hill Road

127-$225,000

Lorin and Robbin Ladd to Nichole and Randy DeLong

Highgate:

53 Palmer Ave

1.82-$237,000

Brendan Deso to Samnatha Turner

Richford:

64 Dewey St

0.25-$232,900

Julie Pike to Bryce and Taci Baltzell

St. Albans Town:

453 South Main St

0.88-$274,000

Ward Family Trust to Melanie Sue Jewell and Rick Jewell

84 Bouthillette Circle

$196,000

Roth Bouthillette to Leila Nazarali

Swanton:

312 Lakewood Dr

0.66-$625,000

David Maxham to Jay Freshman

11 Ferris St

0.57-$285,000

Estate of Donald Taylor to Lilvia Bradbury and Madalyn Montarsi

2 Tyler’s Way

1.0-$415,500

Nico Twardy to Laura Chrisikos and Charles Ruggiero

19 Canada St

0.5-$225,000

Andrea and Nancy LeDuc to Andrew West

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation