Fletcher:
1829 Cambridge Road
5.91-$375,000
Estate of John J. Wills, Paul D. Wills, Fiduciary to Joshua Gerasimof and Holly Miller
637 Will George Road
8.49-$270,000
Armistice Ryan, Matthew Ryan and Harlene Wright to Sarah LaRose
Georgia:
3256 Highbridge Road
9.5-$400,000
Jaqueline Sawyer to Nathanial Gordon and Caree Lints
4377 Highbridge Road
1.54-$299,900
Woodnladder Realty, LLC to Kelsey Bostock and Brian Wescom
300 Goodrich Hill Road
127-$225,000
Lorin and Robbin Ladd to Nichole and Randy DeLong
Highgate:
53 Palmer Ave
1.82-$237,000
Brendan Deso to Samnatha Turner
Richford:
64 Dewey St
0.25-$232,900
Julie Pike to Bryce and Taci Baltzell
St. Albans Town:
453 South Main St
0.88-$274,000
Ward Family Trust to Melanie Sue Jewell and Rick Jewell
84 Bouthillette Circle
$196,000
Roth Bouthillette to Leila Nazarali
Swanton:
312 Lakewood Dr
0.66-$625,000
David Maxham to Jay Freshman
11 Ferris St
0.57-$285,000
Estate of Donald Taylor to Lilvia Bradbury and Madalyn Montarsi
2 Tyler’s Way
1.0-$415,500
Nico Twardy to Laura Chrisikos and Charles Ruggiero
19 Canada St
0.5-$225,000
Andrea and Nancy LeDuc to Andrew West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.