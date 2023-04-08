Bakersfield:
Lots 5-8, Route 36
138,000-41.03
Zurn Properties, LLC. to Colton and Missy Boylan
Fairfax:
2728 Main St.
$375,000-2.0
Erin and Simond Bombard to Bjorn Walter Galaske
Fletcher:
317 High Meadow Road
$625,000-8.0
Andrea Kay Frantz and Russell Irl Frantz to Jolie and Richard Carmo
Swanton:
15 Ferry St.
$240,000-0.25
Eric Chevalier to Charles and Rebecca Champney
