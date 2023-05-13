Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Alburgh:

939 US Route South

0.6-$269,990

Curtis and Janice Bruscoe to Vincelette Properties, LLC.

67 Annick Ave

0.17-$158,000

Pamela and Robert Crino to Rebecca LaRoche

Fairfax:

85 Ferguson Road

5.22-$595,750

Cynthia and Shawn Teague to Casey Brown and Nicholas Satterfield

38 Sand Hill Road

0.75-$418,038

Estate of Roger Arnold Meunier to Chelsea Day and Jeremy Vermilyea

1500 Main St

10.8-$620,000

Cherie and Josh Moorhead to Alexandra Cape and Brian Rademacher

Fairfield:

1763 State Route 36

7.01-$401,000

Patricia Sanborn to Carl and Maria Reichert

Georgia:

422 McNall Road (Lot 1, Easement)

$511,000

Kathy Harrison-Rabtoy to Wade Farr and Alicia Mossey

Montgomery:

Deep Gibou Road

103-$140,000

Rodman McLaughlin to Kimberlee and Scott Johansen

St. Albans Town:

279 Harbor View Dr

0.51-$535,000

Christina and Michael Mazuzan to Kaylah McDermott and Jeffrey Miller 

15 North Shore Road

0.46-$455,000

Harbor Hollow Properties, LLC. to Eric and Nicole LaFlam

Swanton:

22 Jerrymill Lane

1.38-$566,250

Critchlow Investment Properties, LLC. to Brett and Rian Patnaude

 

