Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
939 US Route South
0.6-$269,990
Curtis and Janice Bruscoe to Vincelette Properties, LLC.
67 Annick Ave
0.17-$158,000
Pamela and Robert Crino to Rebecca LaRoche
Fairfax:
85 Ferguson Road
5.22-$595,750
Cynthia and Shawn Teague to Casey Brown and Nicholas Satterfield
38 Sand Hill Road
0.75-$418,038
Estate of Roger Arnold Meunier to Chelsea Day and Jeremy Vermilyea
1500 Main St
10.8-$620,000
Cherie and Josh Moorhead to Alexandra Cape and Brian Rademacher
Fairfield:
1763 State Route 36
7.01-$401,000
Patricia Sanborn to Carl and Maria Reichert
Georgia:
422 McNall Road (Lot 1, Easement)
$511,000
Kathy Harrison-Rabtoy to Wade Farr and Alicia Mossey
Montgomery:
Deep Gibou Road
103-$140,000
Rodman McLaughlin to Kimberlee and Scott Johansen
St. Albans Town:
279 Harbor View Dr
0.51-$535,000
Christina and Michael Mazuzan to Kaylah McDermott and Jeffrey Miller
15 North Shore Road
0.46-$455,000
Harbor Hollow Properties, LLC. to Eric and Nicole LaFlam
Swanton:
22 Jerrymill Lane
1.38-$566,250
Critchlow Investment Properties, LLC. to Brett and Rian Patnaude
