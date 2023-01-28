 

Key photo

Enosburg:

754 Chimney Road

4.0-$260,000

Lance and Nicole Hilliker to Curtis Boudreau

Fairfield:

575 Barry Road

12.1-$300,000

Janet Carpenter to Kyle Carpenter

Ridge Road

41-$255,000

Diane and Thomas Mahoney to Thomas Pollock

Georgia:

5205 Georgia Shore Road

0.92-$617,000

Stephen Irving to Jennifer and William Frangipane

13 Sandy Road

0.74-$421,900

Sandy Birch Road LLC. to Autumn and Brandon Root

1540 Ballard Road

5.85-$368,000

Bank of America, N.A. to Harbor Hollow Properties LLC.

416 Cedarwood Terrace 14

1.0-$350,000

Abbott Wood Floors, Inc. to Smylin Dooley and David LaLonde

Highgate:

28 Mill Hill Road

0.38-$205,000

Ronald and Sally Young to U.S. Bank Trust National Association

4523 Rollo Road

1.04-$386,700

Steven Henz to Carlene Hayes

St. Albans City:

21 Brainerd Street

0.11-$276,000

Deborah Thayer to Charlotte Harvell

St. Albans Town:

6788 Maquam Shore Road 

10.1-$118,200

Caitlyn and Parks Pearce to Nelson Daires West LLC.

Swanton:

73 Russell Road

1.5-$266,000

Tammy Cantell and Randall Pilon to Emma Rose Royea and Ki Tedford

1912 Sheldon Road

358.2-$144,652.6

M&M Vermont Maple, LLC. to Cody and Jennifer L’Esperance

564 St. Albans Road

1.0-$335,000

Matthew Juaire to James and Marie LaCasse

30 North River St

0.37-$275,000

Emily and Nakiah Dykeman to Rain Therrien-Williams

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation