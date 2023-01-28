Enosburg:
754 Chimney Road
4.0-$260,000
Lance and Nicole Hilliker to Curtis Boudreau
Fairfield:
575 Barry Road
12.1-$300,000
Janet Carpenter to Kyle Carpenter
Ridge Road
41-$255,000
Diane and Thomas Mahoney to Thomas Pollock
Georgia:
5205 Georgia Shore Road
0.92-$617,000
Stephen Irving to Jennifer and William Frangipane
13 Sandy Road
0.74-$421,900
Sandy Birch Road LLC. to Autumn and Brandon Root
1540 Ballard Road
5.85-$368,000
Bank of America, N.A. to Harbor Hollow Properties LLC.
416 Cedarwood Terrace 14
1.0-$350,000
Abbott Wood Floors, Inc. to Smylin Dooley and David LaLonde
Highgate:
28 Mill Hill Road
0.38-$205,000
Ronald and Sally Young to U.S. Bank Trust National Association
4523 Rollo Road
1.04-$386,700
Steven Henz to Carlene Hayes
St. Albans City:
21 Brainerd Street
0.11-$276,000
Deborah Thayer to Charlotte Harvell
St. Albans Town:
6788 Maquam Shore Road
10.1-$118,200
Caitlyn and Parks Pearce to Nelson Daires West LLC.
Swanton:
73 Russell Road
1.5-$266,000
Tammy Cantell and Randall Pilon to Emma Rose Royea and Ki Tedford
1912 Sheldon Road
358.2-$144,652.6
M&M Vermont Maple, LLC. to Cody and Jennifer L’Esperance
564 St. Albans Road
1.0-$335,000
Matthew Juaire to James and Marie LaCasse
30 North River St
0.37-$275,000
Emily and Nakiah Dykeman to Rain Therrien-Williams
