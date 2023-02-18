Georgia:
796 Ethan Allen Highway
0.5-$288,000
Daniel and Elizabeth Triggs to Four Hounds Property Group, LLC.
Highgate:
Lot 3 Fox Den
0.8-$459,552.12
Jeremy Allard to Jean and Trevor Bessette
St. Albans Town:
922 Pion Road
267-$616,300
Bert J. Pion Family Trust to Bernard Pion
1517 Lower Newton Road
1.02-$242,000
Michael and Terra Blakely to Keith Dena
4705 Maquam Shore Road
$550,000
T & M Construction and Development Construction to Jessica Poirier
Swanton:
38 Liberty Street
0.25-$185,000
Chase Anderson and Alexis Jones to Deborah Paquette and Scott Taylor
444 Maquam Shore Road
0.18-$450,000
Lisa Barry Farrell and Randall Jay Farrell to Cindy and Scott Godin
232 Maquam Shore Road
0.52-$200,000
The Normand H. Blouin Rev. Trust and The Rita R. Blouin Rev. Trust to Louise and Maurice Fitzgerald
4 Fonda Court
1.0-$385,000
Michael and Samantha Peters to Brady McGee
Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.
