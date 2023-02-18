Key photo

Georgia:

796 Ethan Allen Highway

0.5-$288,000

Daniel and Elizabeth Triggs to Four Hounds Property Group, LLC.

Highgate:

Lot 3 Fox Den

0.8-$459,552.12

Jeremy Allard to Jean and Trevor Bessette

St. Albans Town:

922 Pion Road

267-$616,300

Bert J. Pion Family Trust to Bernard Pion

1517 Lower Newton Road

1.02-$242,000

Michael and Terra Blakely to Keith Dena

4705 Maquam Shore Road

$550,000

T & M Construction and Development Construction to Jessica Poirier

Swanton:

38 Liberty Street

0.25-$185,000

Chase Anderson and Alexis Jones to Deborah Paquette and Scott Taylor

444 Maquam Shore Road

0.18-$450,000

Lisa Barry Farrell and Randall Jay Farrell to Cindy and Scott Godin

232 Maquam Shore Road

0.52-$200,000

The Normand H. Blouin Rev. Trust and The Rita R. Blouin Rev. Trust to Louise and Maurice Fitzgerald

4 Fonda Court

1.0-$385,000

Michael and Samantha Peters to Brady McGee

 

Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.

 

