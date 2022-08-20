Georgia:
240 Napoleon Dr
2.4-$610,000
Jeremy and Sara Nadeau to Amy and Caton Lawrence
St. Albans Town:
1 Skyline Dr
0.51-$399,000
John and Laura Treichler to Jessica and Matthew Schievella
Mapleville Depot (Unit 5)
$205,000
Swanton:
15 Linda Ave
0.33-$549,000
Karen Bourdeau to Denise and Ronald Johnston
9 Brooklyn St
0.37-$205,000
Martha Crawford and Eugene Quintin, Sr. to Kyle Small
517 Saint Albans Road
0.74-$346,950
Meghan Gibson-Provost and Jordan Provost to Daniel and Kirsten Cashdollar
35 Upper Ferris St
$300,000
15 Ally Dr
$227,500
Galen Blodgett and Kathleen Yun to Beth Goldberg
34 Tilley Dr
0.59-$275,000
Andrew Gebo to Brian and Patricia Cootware
