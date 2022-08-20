Key photo

Georgia:

240 Napoleon Dr

2.4-$610,000

Jeremy and Sara Nadeau to Amy and Caton Lawrence

St. Albans Town:

1 Skyline Dr

0.51-$399,000

John and Laura Treichler to Jessica and Matthew Schievella

Mapleville Depot (Unit 5)

$205,000

Swanton:

15 Linda Ave

0.33-$549,000

Karen Bourdeau to Denise and Ronald Johnston

9 Brooklyn St

0.37-$205,000

Martha Crawford and Eugene Quintin, Sr. to Kyle Small

517 Saint Albans Road

0.74-$346,950

Meghan Gibson-Provost and Jordan Provost to Daniel and Kirsten Cashdollar

35 Upper Ferris St

$300,000

15 Ally Dr

$227,500

Galen Blodgett and Kathleen Yun to Beth Goldberg

34 Tilley Dr

0.59-$275,000

Andrew Gebo to Brian and Patricia Cootware

