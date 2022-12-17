Alburgh:
Pumphouse Road
$131,133.34-0.32
Sandra Leland to Sandra Leland, Valerie Lynch and Jessica Williams
Enosburg:
283 Missisquoi St
$135,000-0.46
D&D Properties LLC to Susan Jennings
363 Dickenson Ave
$147,500-0.28
TD Bank, N.A. to PHC Holdings LLC
297 St. Albans Road
$310,000-0.68
Terri Robtoy to Kasey McCuin
Fairfax:
624 Fletcher Road
$365,000-2.39
Henry and Norma Iby to Heather Foley and Alec Herbert
223 Goose Pond Road
$415,000-11.0
Estate of Bernard Bessette to Marcella Daley and Alan LaFountain
91 Ferguson Road
$558,825-4.56
Cynthia and Shawn Teague to Jason Bellevance and Megan Thrall
Apple Tree Road
$399,000-1.17
Guyette Construction, LLC to Samantha Smith and Brandon Tinker
1764 Main St
$450,000-6.84
Sandra Earle and Albert Earle, Jr. to Daniel and Laura Vincent
99 Rounds Road
$450,000-5.53
Matthew and Rebecca Rocheleau to Elizabeth Houston and Joseph Murphy
Franklin:
127 Hillside Dr
$395,000-12.05
Keane Yandow to Hayden and Stephanie Lessor
Georgia:
Lazy Lady Island
$580,000-4.0
Truman H. Hoenke Inter-Vivos to State of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources
222B Ledgewood Ln
$387,500
Derrick and Jesse Wakamatsu to Kyle Peckham and Karissa Shaw
239B Ledgewood Ln
$123,900
William Goldwyn to Chelsea Douglas and William Goldwyn
326 Waller Road
$500,000-0.53
Christopher and Michaela Dalpra to Albert and Hillary Kittell
146 Village Dr Ext.
$521,000-1.7
Courtney and Noah Boetsma to Laura Eckman and Zachary Galkin
1159 Cline Road
$455,000-2.75
John Johnston to James and Laurie Earley
223 Austin Road
$408,500-0.59
Donald and Patricia Dubie to Aaron and Megan Scowcroft
433 Austin Road
$525,000-0.94
Jerry and Sheri Ford to Justin Cawley and Katherine Delgreco
Sheldon:
209 Forest Heights
$600,000-2.7
Jason and Nicole Bourdeau to Christina and Ryan Olson
St. Albans Town:
616 Sheldon Road
$525,000-4.4
Coleen Condon and Callie Kohaut to David and Sara LeBlanc
228 Hathaway Point Road
$600,000-0.2
Judith Taranovich to Jackson Shelley
6 Home Health Cir
$400,000-2.45
Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc. to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Inc.
7 Thorpe Ave Ext.
$370,000-0.34
Hayden and Stephan Lessor to Carrie Grismore
246 Sheldon Road
$115,000-0.25
Jacqueline Bilodeau Revocable Trust to Matthew Daigneault
45 Parsons Ave
$303,000-0.7
Gary Trivento, II to Amanda and Jesse Gaudette
Swanton:
178 Lakewood Dr
$125,000-0.2
Andrew B. Brown Revocable Trust to Darlene and Walter Moore
18 Maple Grove Estates
$610,000-1.62
Elizabeth and Richard Bokan to Christine and Richard Guzman
