Alburgh:

Pumphouse Road

$131,133.34-0.32

Sandra Leland to Sandra Leland, Valerie Lynch and Jessica Williams

Enosburg:

283 Missisquoi St

$135,000-0.46

D&D Properties LLC to Susan Jennings

363 Dickenson Ave

$147,500-0.28

TD Bank, N.A. to PHC Holdings LLC

297 St. Albans Road

$310,000-0.68

Terri Robtoy to Kasey McCuin

Fairfax:

624 Fletcher Road

$365,000-2.39

Henry and Norma Iby to Heather Foley and Alec Herbert

223 Goose Pond Road

$415,000-11.0

Estate of Bernard Bessette to Marcella Daley and Alan LaFountain

91 Ferguson Road

$558,825-4.56

Cynthia and Shawn Teague to Jason Bellevance and Megan Thrall

Apple Tree Road

$399,000-1.17

Guyette Construction, LLC to Samantha Smith and Brandon Tinker

1764 Main St

$450,000-6.84

Sandra Earle and Albert Earle, Jr. to Daniel and Laura Vincent

99 Rounds Road

$450,000-5.53

Matthew and Rebecca Rocheleau to Elizabeth Houston and Joseph Murphy

Franklin:

127 Hillside Dr

$395,000-12.05

Keane Yandow to Hayden and Stephanie Lessor

Georgia:

Lazy Lady Island

$580,000-4.0

Truman H. Hoenke Inter-Vivos to State of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

222B Ledgewood Ln

$387,500

Derrick and Jesse Wakamatsu to Kyle Peckham and Karissa Shaw

239B Ledgewood Ln

$123,900

William Goldwyn to Chelsea Douglas and William Goldwyn

326 Waller Road

$500,000-0.53

Christopher and Michaela Dalpra to Albert and Hillary Kittell

146 Village Dr Ext.

$521,000-1.7

Courtney and Noah Boetsma to Laura Eckman and Zachary Galkin

1159 Cline Road

$455,000-2.75

John Johnston to James and Laurie Earley

223 Austin Road

$408,500-0.59

Donald and Patricia Dubie to Aaron and Megan Scowcroft

433 Austin Road

$525,000-0.94

Jerry and Sheri Ford to Justin Cawley and Katherine Delgreco

Sheldon:

209 Forest Heights

$600,000-2.7

Jason and Nicole Bourdeau to Christina and Ryan Olson

St. Albans Town:

616 Sheldon Road

$525,000-4.4

Coleen Condon and Callie Kohaut to David and Sara LeBlanc

228 Hathaway Point Road

$600,000-0.2

Judith Taranovich to Jackson Shelley

6 Home Health Cir

$400,000-2.45

Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc. to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Inc.

7 Thorpe Ave Ext.

$370,000-0.34

Hayden and Stephan Lessor to Carrie Grismore

246 Sheldon Road

$115,000-0.25

Jacqueline Bilodeau Revocable Trust to Matthew Daigneault

45 Parsons Ave

$303,000-0.7

Gary Trivento, II to Amanda and Jesse Gaudette

Swanton:

178 Lakewood Dr

$125,000-0.2

Andrew B. Brown Revocable Trust to Darlene and Walter Moore

18 Maple Grove Estates

$610,000-1.62

Elizabeth and Richard Bokan to Christine and Richard Guzman

