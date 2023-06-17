Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
599 South Main Street
0.34-$120,000
Jane Murray to Isaiah Phillips
Bakersfield:
568 Main Street North
0.68-$265,000
Ruel McLamb to Nathan Gillian
Lost Nation Road
120.5-$191,000
Estate of Richard Neil Hayton to Brian and Michele Bouchard
Fairfax:
175 Rood Mill Road
12.81-$600,000
Carla and John G. Twombly to Deborah and Robert Largesse
Montgomery:
70.5 Acres Hill West Road
70.5-$120,000
Nancy Leach to H.W. Ventures, L.C.
0 West Hill Road
42.14-$139,000
Estate of John Stottlemyer to Charles Cook and Elizabeth O’Casey
Sheldon:
332 Rice Hill Road
1.5-$340,000
Michel and Tammie Consejo to Ericca Patterson and John Stryker
St. Albans Town:
7 Mitchell Drive
$110,000
Joyce’s Family Trust to Courtney Lefebvre
662 Lord Road
1.3-$356,500
Linda and Richard Gamache to Ashley Hostetter
70 Brooks Road
$240,000
Tucker Family Trust to Maria and Michael McGill
Swanton:
12 Linda Avenue
0.33-$365,000
Estate of Patricia A. Routhier to Anthony Beval
