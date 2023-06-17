Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Alburgh:

599 South Main Street

0.34-$120,000

Jane Murray to Isaiah Phillips

Bakersfield:

568 Main Street North

0.68-$265,000

Ruel McLamb to Nathan Gillian

Lost Nation Road

120.5-$191,000

Estate of Richard Neil Hayton to Brian and Michele Bouchard

Fairfax:

175 Rood Mill Road

12.81-$600,000 

Carla and John G. Twombly to Deborah and Robert Largesse

Montgomery:

70.5 Acres Hill West Road

70.5-$120,000

Nancy Leach to H.W. Ventures, L.C.

0 West Hill Road

42.14-$139,000

Estate of John Stottlemyer to Charles Cook and Elizabeth O’Casey

Sheldon:

332 Rice Hill Road

1.5-$340,000

Michel and Tammie Consejo to Ericca Patterson and John Stryker

St. Albans Town:

7 Mitchell Drive

$110,000

Joyce’s Family Trust to Courtney Lefebvre

662 Lord Road

1.3-$356,500

Linda and Richard Gamache to Ashley Hostetter

70 Brooks Road

$240,000

Tucker Family Trust to Maria and Michael McGill

Swanton:

12 Linda Avenue

0.33-$365,000

Estate of Patricia A. Routhier to Anthony Beval

