Key:
Town:
Street
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Fletcher:
146 Kays Way
10.68-$320,000
Shane Sizen to CAX, LLC.
Franklin:
1055 Browns Corner Road
55-$595,000
Brandy and David Alderson to Richard and Sonja Brassor
Richford:
42 Highland Ave
0.31-$200,000
Jeremy and Sherry Paquette to Angel Cadieux
42 Center St
0.34-$140,000
Pierre and Susan Dussault to Theda and Timothy Dussault
18 Lucas Road
0.4-$125,000
Alain Chevarier and Jamie Wright to Vince Hanvey
St. Albans Town:
59 Pinewood Ave
$345,000
Alysa Bernal and Brian Trudell to Julia Debenhaum
13 Parsons Ave
0.51-$350,000
Mercedes Nunez to Joshua Robbins
Swanton:
19 Malcom St
12.1-$131,299
Malone Packard Road Properties, LLC. to SC. Packard LLC.
17 Malcom St
$131,440
Fecteau Residential, INC. to Vermont State Housing Authority
33 Maple St
1.27-$316,000
David A. and Bonnie Lee Revocable Trust to James Laferty Revocable Trust
22 Foundry St
0.25-$155,000
Kellie Spence to Nicholas Dacosta and Megan Saathoff
