Key photo

Key:

Town:

Street

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Fletcher:

146 Kays Way

10.68-$320,000

Shane Sizen to CAX, LLC.

Franklin:

1055 Browns Corner Road

55-$595,000

Brandy and David Alderson to Richard and Sonja Brassor

Richford:

42 Highland Ave

0.31-$200,000

Jeremy and Sherry Paquette to Angel Cadieux

 

42 Center St

0.34-$140,000

Pierre and Susan Dussault to Theda and Timothy Dussault 

 

18 Lucas Road

0.4-$125,000

Alain Chevarier and Jamie Wright to Vince Hanvey

St. Albans Town:

59 Pinewood Ave

$345,000

Alysa Bernal and Brian Trudell to Julia Debenhaum

 

13 Parsons Ave

0.51-$350,000

Mercedes Nunez to Joshua Robbins 

Swanton:

19 Malcom St

12.1-$131,299

Malone Packard Road Properties, LLC. to SC. Packard LLC.

 

17 Malcom St

$131,440

Fecteau Residential, INC. to Vermont State Housing Authority

 

33 Maple St

1.27-$316,000

David A. and Bonnie Lee Revocable Trust to James Laferty Revocable Trust

 

22 Foundry St

0.25-$155,000

Kellie Spence to Nicholas Dacosta and Megan Saathoff

