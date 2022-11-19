Key photo

Alburgh:

142 Lake Street

0.71-$119,000

Martin Deem to 142 Lake Street, LLC

24 Little Woods Road

1.0-$245,000

Christine and Daniel Bevins to Crystal Eschelbach and Jonathon Plant

329 Border Road

0.75-$300,000

Amy and Brian Barbour to William John Kinville, Jr. and Daniel Shedrick

Berkshire:

1315 Pleasant View Road

5.0-$330,000

Tiffany Hamelin and Kristopher Walrath to Emily and Michael Fleury

Fairfield:

Duffy Hill Road

61.86-$167,065.24

Don Schramm, Trustee to David and Jessica Gaudette

Georgia:

2517 Georgia Shore Road

0.12-$484,000

Lorraine and Peter Rahaim to Suzanne and Thomas Grocki

200 Birch Hill Dr

2.65-$126,600

Estate of Robert Bovat to Cynthia Bovat

Sheldon:

682 Duffy Hill Road

12.6-$575,000

Amy and Richard Bartholomew to Landon Bonk

184 Danyow Road

1.2-$269,000

Brandon and Kian Chadwick to Megan Domina and Noah Hurlbut

Swanton:

10 Gamache Ln

0.53-$385,000

Joshua Serna to Cameron Winslow

36 ½ Greenwich St

0.75-$280,000

Jessica and Josh Ramsdell to Hannah Cota and Brandon Smith

 

