Alburgh:
142 Lake Street
0.71-$119,000
Martin Deem to 142 Lake Street, LLC
24 Little Woods Road
1.0-$245,000
Christine and Daniel Bevins to Crystal Eschelbach and Jonathon Plant
329 Border Road
0.75-$300,000
Amy and Brian Barbour to William John Kinville, Jr. and Daniel Shedrick
Berkshire:
1315 Pleasant View Road
5.0-$330,000
Tiffany Hamelin and Kristopher Walrath to Emily and Michael Fleury
Fairfield:
Duffy Hill Road
61.86-$167,065.24
Don Schramm, Trustee to David and Jessica Gaudette
Georgia:
2517 Georgia Shore Road
0.12-$484,000
Lorraine and Peter Rahaim to Suzanne and Thomas Grocki
200 Birch Hill Dr
2.65-$126,600
Estate of Robert Bovat to Cynthia Bovat
Sheldon:
682 Duffy Hill Road
12.6-$575,000
Amy and Richard Bartholomew to Landon Bonk
184 Danyow Road
1.2-$269,000
Brandon and Kian Chadwick to Megan Domina and Noah Hurlbut
Swanton:
10 Gamache Ln
0.53-$385,000
Joshua Serna to Cameron Winslow
36 ½ Greenwich St
0.75-$280,000
Jessica and Josh Ramsdell to Hannah Cota and Brandon Smith
