Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
US Route 2
131-$325,000
Arthur Pellerin to Giroux’s Grain Farm LLC.
Berkshire:
3700 Berkshire Center Road
10.1-$200,000
Maria and Mark Godin to Lee Godin
Fairfax:
285 Outback Road (Lot 6)
2.64-$570,000
Gary and Kyle Caron to Michael F.P. and Susan Hansen
108 Sand Hill Road
2.15-$485,000
Terrence O’Neill to Hannah Domas and Steven Swords
189 McNall Road
0.64-$430,000
Matthew Downer and Grant Picarillo to Ethan McCoski and Meaghan Seiple
Franklin:
386 Browns Corner Road
13.0-$375,000
Nancy Magnant Revocable Trust to Martha and Timothy Magnant
32 Dewing Road
0.13-$352,000
Benjamin and Lyndsi Cote to Katya D’Angelo and Christopher Triolo
Sheldon:
1713 VT Route 78
0.3-$150,000
Mario and Tina Menard to Melissa-Sue Bessette
Swanton:
105 Swanton Road
3.38-$282,514.53
Dorothy Beaulieu Estate to Patrick Menard
154 Lakewood Dr
0.3-$170,900
Andrew and Josie Henry to Commander Henry Sunset Cottages Inc.
567 Middle Road
7.09-$649,000
Estate of Andre Blouin to Scott Kelley
5 Samhan Dr
$282,000
Trudy Cyr, Kathy Holden and Tammy Cyr-Talbott to Alexis and Daniel Saaman
20 Harvest Ln
0.89-$482,500
Timber Brook Construction, LLC. to Malaina Collins and Christopher Missett
