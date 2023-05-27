 

Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Alburgh:

US Route 2

131-$325,000

Arthur Pellerin to Giroux’s Grain Farm LLC.

Berkshire:

3700 Berkshire Center Road

10.1-$200,000

Maria and Mark Godin to Lee Godin

Fairfax:

285 Outback Road (Lot 6)

2.64-$570,000

Gary and Kyle Caron to Michael F.P. and Susan Hansen

108 Sand Hill Road

2.15-$485,000

Terrence O’Neill to Hannah Domas and Steven Swords

189 McNall Road

0.64-$430,000

Matthew Downer and Grant Picarillo to Ethan McCoski and Meaghan Seiple

Franklin:

386 Browns Corner Road

13.0-$375,000

Nancy Magnant Revocable Trust to Martha and Timothy Magnant

32 Dewing Road

0.13-$352,000

Benjamin and Lyndsi Cote to Katya D’Angelo and Christopher Triolo

Sheldon:

1713 VT Route 78

0.3-$150,000

Mario and Tina Menard to Melissa-Sue Bessette

Swanton:

105 Swanton Road

3.38-$282,514.53

Dorothy Beaulieu Estate to Patrick Menard

154 Lakewood Dr

0.3-$170,900

Andrew and Josie Henry to Commander Henry Sunset Cottages Inc.

567 Middle Road

7.09-$649,000

Estate of Andre Blouin to Scott Kelley

5 Samhan Dr

$282,000

Trudy Cyr, Kathy Holden and Tammy Cyr-Talbott to Alexis and Daniel Saaman

20 Harvest Ln

0.89-$482,500

Timber Brook Construction, LLC. to Malaina Collins and Christopher Missett

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation