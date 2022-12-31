Fairfax:
43 Colonial Road, Unit 104
$239,900
Dawn and Eric Crucitti to Jon Youngbluth
275 Carroll Hill Road
2.5-$380,000
Estate of Jean Kuhn to Jaqueline and Jonathan Evans
110 Chaffee Road
6.69-$355,200
Elaine Kirkpatrick to Timothy Daly and Bryan Utley
60 A Old Academy St
0.27-$375,000
Jennifer and Quentin Harriger
12 Paige Road
$325,000
Jason Bellavance to Christine and David O’Brien
2953 Main St
3.04-$485,000
Laura Baldeck to Joshua and Vanessa Grimes
Fletcher:
2170 Kinsley Road
2.0-$268,000
Catherine Cadden and Jesse Wiens to Kindred Creative Residence and Agro Forest, LLC
Georgia:
60 Dunneaway Dr
$332,732
CAX, LLC. to Joseph D. Hayes and Julie A. Jaquith Joint Trust
Highgate:
4 Platt Road
0.51-$375,000
Tammy Campbell to Jason and Jessica Savoy
Montgomery:
1389 Gibou Road
41.8-$394,000
David and Mary Ellen Richardson to Sheri Arnason and David McNeil
662 Montgomery Heights Road
2.07-$420,000
Shirley Ann Carlson to Keegan Bowen
St. Albans Town:
32 Eastview Dr
$355,000
Cheryl and Michael Harton to June Sweeny
66 Olivia Ln
0.92-$515,000
Pete West Construction Inc. to Dustin and Hannah Rushlow
Swanton:
36 Maple Grove Estates
1.11-$555,725
J.S. Homes, LLC. to Bonnie Nichols and John Viau
