Fairfax:

43 Colonial Road, Unit 104

$239,900

Dawn and Eric Crucitti to Jon Youngbluth

275 Carroll Hill Road

2.5-$380,000

Estate of Jean Kuhn to Jaqueline and Jonathan Evans

110 Chaffee Road

6.69-$355,200

Elaine Kirkpatrick to Timothy Daly and Bryan Utley

60 A Old Academy St

0.27-$375,000

Jennifer and Quentin Harriger

12 Paige Road

$325,000

Jason Bellavance to Christine and David O’Brien

2953 Main St

3.04-$485,000

Laura Baldeck to Joshua and Vanessa Grimes

Fletcher: 

2170 Kinsley Road

2.0-$268,000

Catherine Cadden and Jesse Wiens to Kindred Creative Residence and Agro Forest, LLC

Georgia:

60 Dunneaway Dr

$332,732

CAX, LLC. to Joseph D. Hayes and Julie A. Jaquith Joint Trust

Highgate:

4 Platt Road

0.51-$375,000

Tammy Campbell to Jason and Jessica Savoy

Montgomery:

1389 Gibou Road

41.8-$394,000

David and Mary Ellen Richardson to Sheri Arnason and David McNeil

662 Montgomery Heights Road

2.07-$420,000

Shirley Ann Carlson to Keegan Bowen

St. Albans Town:

32 Eastview Dr

$355,000

Cheryl and Michael Harton to June Sweeny

66 Olivia Ln

0.92-$515,000

Pete West Construction Inc. to Dustin and Hannah Rushlow

Swanton:

36 Maple Grove Estates

1.11-$555,725

J.S. Homes, LLC. to Bonnie Nichols and John Viau

