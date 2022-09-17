Key photo

Georgia:

1618 Mill River Road

0.9-$530,000

Diana Enzler to David Ginoccho and Donald, Jacqueline and Kiley Hoyt

1766 Ethan Allen Highway

1.5-$350,000

Jon, Julia and Rene Kirby to Jeffrey Blanchard and Abigail McRae

Highgate:

480 Hoague Dr

1.51-$175,000

Brittani Vidal to Shawn Michael Corbiere and Melissa Voerg

2826 St. Armand Road

1.06-$281,000

Alexandra Machia and Kenneth Spears to Jennah Lea Lathrop and Steven Lathrop

1446 Lamkin St

1.03-$295,000

Brendan Deso to Corey Bushey, Katherine Ellis and Eric Massey

Richford:

60 Eastern Ave

0.14-$239,000

Nancy Adriance and Theodore Adriance III to Jerry Hill, Jr.

119 Center St

1.62-$249,000

James and Paula Mayhew to Kearsten and Scott Akey

69 Liberty St

0.18-$245,000

Christan Arias and Nelson Arias, Jr. to Jamie and Nicole Labonte

St. Albans City:

16 Howards Estate

0.16-$245,000

Lisa Bovat to Beverly Mason

73 Bank St

0.45-$424,000

Norman Zawisza to Alexander Nalbach and Marc Vincent

20 Finn Ave

0.22-$346,000

Jeffrey Barber to Matthew Bellew

91 Bank St

1.76-$555,000

Sold to Timothy Luneau and Bruce Rhoades

28 High St

0.49-$400,000

James and Kim Woodworth to Logan and Mary McLaughlin

225 South Main St

0.37-$300,000

Sold to Frank and Laura Marcou

316 Lake St

0.15-$235,000

Lindsay Baden to Clarence and Paulette Johnson

16 Ewell Ct

0.29-$120,000

24 Huntington St

0.23-$270,000

Sold to Alexandra and Ethan Kmetz-Crocker

29-31 Brainerd St

0.06-$326,000

Renick Darnell-Martin and Cara Flaherty to Daniel McCoy

251 North Main St

0.3-$260,000

Michael Yorck to Sarah Reed

13-15 Cedar St

0.25-$225,000

Brian Labonte to Colby Blondin

Off Lower Newton St

3.71-$308,000

191 High St

0.39-$310,000

Sold to Sarah Sherman

12 Upper Newton St

0.19-$375,000

Michell and Tyrel Smith to Danielle and Myria Manahan

St. Albans Town:

96 Gallagher Road

0.18-$199,900

Bernard Chabot to Ann Coughlin and David Diamantis

1704 Fairfax Road

0.97-$450,000

Jason and Patrick Whipple to Michael Brunelle

215 Georgia Shore Road

0.25-$295,000

Kaitlin and Matthew Couture to David and Melissa Greiner

2 Hathaway Shore Estates

$420,000

Grace Long to Michael and Rachel Trackim

Swanton:

193 North River Road

12-$255,000

Dale Taggart to Martin Devlyn 

36 Stearns Ct

1.69-$249,500

Leon and Richard Berthiaume and Diane Machia to Alex Burnell

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation