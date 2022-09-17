Georgia:
1618 Mill River Road
0.9-$530,000
Diana Enzler to David Ginoccho and Donald, Jacqueline and Kiley Hoyt
1766 Ethan Allen Highway
1.5-$350,000
Jon, Julia and Rene Kirby to Jeffrey Blanchard and Abigail McRae
Highgate:
480 Hoague Dr
1.51-$175,000
Brittani Vidal to Shawn Michael Corbiere and Melissa Voerg
2826 St. Armand Road
1.06-$281,000
Alexandra Machia and Kenneth Spears to Jennah Lea Lathrop and Steven Lathrop
1446 Lamkin St
1.03-$295,000
Brendan Deso to Corey Bushey, Katherine Ellis and Eric Massey
Richford:
60 Eastern Ave
0.14-$239,000
Nancy Adriance and Theodore Adriance III to Jerry Hill, Jr.
119 Center St
1.62-$249,000
James and Paula Mayhew to Kearsten and Scott Akey
69 Liberty St
0.18-$245,000
Christan Arias and Nelson Arias, Jr. to Jamie and Nicole Labonte
St. Albans City:
16 Howards Estate
0.16-$245,000
Lisa Bovat to Beverly Mason
73 Bank St
0.45-$424,000
Norman Zawisza to Alexander Nalbach and Marc Vincent
20 Finn Ave
0.22-$346,000
Jeffrey Barber to Matthew Bellew
91 Bank St
1.76-$555,000
Sold to Timothy Luneau and Bruce Rhoades
28 High St
0.49-$400,000
James and Kim Woodworth to Logan and Mary McLaughlin
225 South Main St
0.37-$300,000
Sold to Frank and Laura Marcou
316 Lake St
0.15-$235,000
Lindsay Baden to Clarence and Paulette Johnson
16 Ewell Ct
0.29-$120,000
24 Huntington St
0.23-$270,000
Sold to Alexandra and Ethan Kmetz-Crocker
29-31 Brainerd St
0.06-$326,000
Renick Darnell-Martin and Cara Flaherty to Daniel McCoy
251 North Main St
0.3-$260,000
Michael Yorck to Sarah Reed
13-15 Cedar St
0.25-$225,000
Brian Labonte to Colby Blondin
Off Lower Newton St
3.71-$308,000
191 High St
0.39-$310,000
Sold to Sarah Sherman
12 Upper Newton St
0.19-$375,000
Michell and Tyrel Smith to Danielle and Myria Manahan
St. Albans Town:
96 Gallagher Road
0.18-$199,900
Bernard Chabot to Ann Coughlin and David Diamantis
1704 Fairfax Road
0.97-$450,000
Jason and Patrick Whipple to Michael Brunelle
215 Georgia Shore Road
0.25-$295,000
Kaitlin and Matthew Couture to David and Melissa Greiner
2 Hathaway Shore Estates
$420,000
Grace Long to Michael and Rachel Trackim
Swanton:
193 North River Road
12-$255,000
Dale Taggart to Martin Devlyn
36 Stearns Ct
1.69-$249,500
Leon and Richard Berthiaume and Diane Machia to Alex Burnell
